The final weeks of the district season were shaping up to be a heavyweight round robin with McKinney North, Poteet and Tyler John Tyler battling it out for 7-5A Division I supremacy.
West Mesquite sent a reminder on Friday that they would have a say in the matter, as well, with their 31-17 victory in their cross-town rivalry game against the Pirates to move into sole possession of fourth place at 2-2.
McKinney North held off Tyler John Tyler on Thursday with a 36-28 victory to move to 5-0.
That result coupled with the Poteet loss, guarantees the Bulldogs at least a share of the district championship. McKinney North is off this week, giving them two full weeks to prepare for the Pirates in the regular season finale.
Poteet, meanwhile, needs to regroup quickly.
The Pirates (3-1) cannot afford to look ahead as they hit the road to take on Tyler John Tyler (3-1) with sole possession of second place on the line.
Poteet has clinched a playoff berth but there is a lot yet to be determined in their future.
If they win out, they will tie for the 7-5A title and be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs thanks to the head-to-head win over McKinney North.
If they drop their final two games, it sets up a couple of scenarios where the Wranglers are able to move ahead of Poteet into third place.
West Mesquite has an important game on Friday against Sherman (1-3), a 42-14 winner over Wylie East on Friday, who still has a chance to make things interesting.
Texarkana Texas High (1-3) was off this week and will be heavily favored against winless Wylie East on Friday.
If they take care of business, they face West Mesquite in the finale in what could be a winner-goes-to-the-playoffs showdown.
Looking ahead, Lufkin (5-0) currently leads 8-5A Division I, with College Station (4-1) and Magnolia West (4-1) tied for second and Magnolia (3-2) currently holding down fourth place with a one-game lead over Tomball (2-3).
The race could gain some clarity this week if College Station defeats Tomball, while Magnolia and Magnolia West also meet in a big game.
Magnolia West and College Station lock horns in the season finale in a game that could determine the second and third seeds.
If Tomball and Magnolia both lose this week, Magnolia is still in good shape as they would be favored in their finale against Caney Creek (1-4).
