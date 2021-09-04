The 32nd installment of the rivalry between Poteet and West Mesquite on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium could be broken down into three chapters.
Pirate dominance.
Wrangler dominance.
The most unlikely of endings.
West Mesquite looked as if it was on its way to its second victory of the young season.
The Wranglers had climbed out of a 12-0 halftime hole with 19 unanswered points and had just gotten the ball back after an interception by Briceson Walker with just 4:48 left.
West Mesquite had designs on picking up a couple of first downs and potentially running out the clock when disaster struck.
On a second-and-10 play from its own 17, an errant snap found its way all the way to the end zone, where Poteet sophomore Kevin Long was able to win the race to the loose ball to pounce on it for the touchdown to draw to within one.
Normally, kicking the extra point to tie it would be just a formality but this had been an adventure for the Pirates all night.
With their normal kicker sidelined, Poteet had already missed two extra points.
With the game on the line, they turned to starting quarterback Nicholas Aguilar and in a moment of foreshadowing, he was able to knock it through the uprights to tie it at 19-19 with 4:03 remaining.
The Pirate defense then did its job in forcing a quick three-and-out, setting the offense up at the 48-yard line with 2:20 left.
Poteet patiently used seven running plays to march down to the Wrangler 12-yard line, where it called its final timeout with six seconds left.
With the kicking issue still up in the air, the Pirates once again turned to Aguilar.
After waiting through three late West Mesquite timeouts in an effort to freeze him, Aguilar calmly booted a 30-yard field goal with just one second left on the clock to give Poteet a 22-19 lead.
The subsequent kickoff return never materialized into a serious threat, setting off the Pirate celebration.
For the longest time, it did not appear Poteet would have any need for last-second heroics.
The Pirates controlled the first half, running 32 offensive plays to just 14 for the Wranglers and outgaining them 246-37 in total yards.
Despite that disparity, Poteet left some points on the field.
Though they did take a quick 6-0 lead on a 21-yard touchdown run by Joey Shaw, who finished the night with 23 carries for 167 yards, they had to overcome three penalties to reach the end zone.
Early in the second quarter, the Pirates embarked on a 13-play, 82-yard drive. They did have a touchdown taken off the board due to a flag, but they moved on, with Shaw capping the possession with a 3-yard touchdown run that gave them a 12-0 lead after the extra point once again sailed wide.
West Mesquite had managed only three first downs in the first half, but came out of the locker room a different team.
Keyed by a clutch fourth-down conversion on their own side of the field, the Wranglers marched 72 yards in 11 plays on the opening drive of the second half, with Canaan Dirden bulling into the end zone on a 3-yard run and all of a sudden, they were right back in a 12-7 game.
Poteet tried to counter, but had its second score of the game nullified by a penalty and the West Mesquite defense then came up big with a sack and a forced fumble to give them the ball back.
The offense quickly capitalized, with quarterback Craig Dale moving the team down the field and then giving it to Rodrick Malcolm for a 2-yard touchdown run to give them a 13-12 lead with 11:12 left.
The Wranglers opted to go for two, but the Pirate defense was up to the challenge, leaving it a one-point game and that would prove to be important.
West Mesquite quickly forced a three-and-out and after a 33-yard punt return by Javion Jackson set them up in the Poteet red zone, Dale hooked up with T.J. Turner on a fade route for the 14-yard touchdown run that pushed the advantage to 19-12 with 8:44 remaining.
The second half continued to go the Wranglers’ way when Walker picked off the pass to end the Pirates’ next threat.
But momentum firmly swung back in Poteet’s favor when the errant snap led to a defensive touchdown to tie it up, and it stayed that way until the end to set the stage for Aguilar’s game-winning kick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.