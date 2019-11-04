Many districts around the state have an abundance of questions heading into the final week of the regular season.
District 11-6A is not one of them, with three playoff berths clinched, the seeding set and only the fourth team yet to be determined.
That will be decided with a de-facto playoff game when Horn travels to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium to take on Tyler Lee at 7:30 p.m. Friday with the winner earning that spot.
The Jaguars improved to 2-3 in district with a hard-fought 28-14 victory over North Mesquite on Friday. The Red Raiders (2-3) became the latest victim in the Longview stampede, falling 49-7 on Friday.
Horn’s victory also eliminated Rockwall-Heath, who could have made the playoffs if the Jaguars would have lost to North Mesquite and then defeated Tyler Lee to create a three-way tie for fourth.
Mesquite and Rockwall were already in the playoffs, but seeding was at stake in their head-to-head meeting on Friday. In a game full of offense the Yellowjackets were too much in a 66-42 victory, giving them the No. 1 seed in Division I, with the Skeeters settling for the second seed in that bracket.
Reigning state champion Longview (5-0) had already secured the 11-6A championship and the top seed in Division II, with the Horn/Tyler Lee winner set to be the second seed.
Over in 12-6A, Waco Midway posted a solid 52-28 win over Temple to move into a tie for first place at 6-1. Both teams are headed to Division II, so if each win on Friday, Waco Midway is the top seed, with Temple’s reward being a trip to Lobo Stadium.
Killeen Shoemaker (5-2) punched its ticket with an overtime win over Copperas Cove, Killeen Harker Heights (4-3) was off and Belton (3-4) suffered a surprising loss to a Waco team that entered last week winless in district play.
Harker Heights plays Shoemaker on Friday and with a win, not only clinches a playoff berth, but also the top seed in Division I.
Belton has a tough road with a meeting with Waco Midway. However, if Belton can spring the upset and Harker Heights loses, Belton will advance thanks to its 21-14 victory in the head-to-head meeting earlier in the year.
