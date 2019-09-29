This was expected to be one of the most competitive districts in the state and it has done nothing to dispel that notion through the first month.
Reigning Class 6A Division II state champion Longview entered as the favorite, with Rockwall pegged as the most serious challenger.
The Lobos sent an emphatic message last week that they are still the unquestioned team to beat with a 49-3 rout of the Yellowjackets.
Joining Longview at 1-0 are Horn and Tyler Lee.
The Jaguars were the only team to carry a losing overall record into the 11-6A slate, but that was largely due to playing one of the most difficult schedules in the area.
Horn showed it learned from those experiences with an emphatic 35-14 win over previously-unbeaten Mesquite.
The Red Raiders also continued their strong start, rallying from a fourth-quarter deficit to claim a 39-34 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Outside of Longview, it looks as if any team has the potential to win or lose on a given night, making each week an important one in the playoff race.
The Lobos will get a chance to rest this week with their bye.
Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath meet in a big game in which neither wants to go to 0-2 in district.
Horn and Rockwall went in opposite directions a week ago and the Jaguars will look to capitalize on their momentum against a Yellowjacket team battling some key injuries.
North Mesquite, meanwhile, will begin its 11-6A season with a road trip east to take on Tyler Lee.
