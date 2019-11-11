Many districts around the state featured an abundance of story lines heading into the final week.
District 11-6A was not among them, as most of the teams, seeds and brackets were already set.
The one looming question was who would claim the fourth and final playoff berth and that was answered resoundingly by Tyler Lee.
The Red Raiders got off to a quick start and never looked back as they rolled to a 42-14 victory over Horn on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler Lee (3-3 in 11-6A) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 while the Jaguars (2-4) see their Mesquite ISD-record of consecutive postseason trips end at 11 in a row.
Longview completed its perfect regular season, holding Mesquite in check for a 49-14 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
In a game that did not have any playoff implications, Rockwall-Heath ended the season on a high note with a 34-21 win over North Mesquite.
Over in 12-6A, Waco Midway and Temple were already set as the Division II seeds, with Midway securing the top spot with a 49-0 rout of Belton.
That also eliminated Belton from consideration, meaning Killeen Harker Heights is also in despite a 27-21 loss to playoff-bound Killen Shoemaker.
Mesquite (7-3) is back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season and will play Killeen Shoemaker (7-3) in a 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
On the other side of the Division I bracket, Rockwall (8-2), who had a bye last week), will host Killeen Harker Heights (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Longview (10-0) begins defense of its Division II championship when it hosts Temple (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.
Tyler Lee (6-4) draws Waco Midway (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.
Week 1 Results
Horn 39, Tyler John Tyler 17
Arlington Sam Houston 21, North Mesquite 17
Mesquite 21, Lake Highlands 6
Highland Park 66, Rockwall 59
Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20
Longview 24, Lufkin 21
Rockwall-Heath 38, Keller Timber Creek 10
Week 2 Results
Mesquite 37, Grand Prairie 9
North Mesquite 33, Lakeview 14
Highland Park 52, Horn 25
Rockwall 50, Rowlett 7
Longview 53, Marshall 0
Rockwall-Heath 44, Wylie 41
Tyler Lee 34, Tyler John Tyler 7
Week 3 Results
Mesquite 48, Plano West 21
Cedar Hill 49, Horn 21
Tyler Lee 35, Nacogdoches 28
Longview 42, Tyler John Tyler 0
Rockwall 58, Arlington Bowie 33
Rockwall-Heath 47, Richland 18
North Mesquite 48, Fort Worth Paschal 27
Week 4 Results
Arlington 48, Horn 35
Haltom 49, North Mesquite 32
Rockwall 45, Arlington Martin 38
Poteet 19, Tyler Lee 14
Longview 17, West Monroe (La.) 7
Mesquite 44, Hurst L.D. Bell 3
McKinney North 56, Rockwall-Heath 34
Week 5 Results
Horn 35, Mesquite 14
Longview 49, Rockwall 3
Tyler Lee 39, Rockwall-Heath 34
North Mesquite, bye
Week 6 Results
Mesquite 49, Rockwall-Heath 39
Tyler Lee 35, North Mesquite 17
Rockwall 45, Horn 7
Longview, bye
Week 7 Results
Mesquite 45, North Mesquite 10
Longview 44, Horn 20
Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 17
Tyler Lee, bye
Week 8 Results
Mesquite 18, Tyler Lee 14
Rockwall 76, Rockwall 7
Longview 49, Rockwall-Heath 13
Horn, bye
Week 9 Results
Rockwall-Heath 47, Horn 31
Longview 55, North Mesquite 0
Rockwall 35, Tyler Lee 32
Mesquite, bye
Week 10 Results
Horn 28, North Mesquite 14
Rockwall 66, Mesquite 42
Longview 49, Tyler Lee 7
Rockwall-Heath, bye
