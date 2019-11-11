MESQUITE FOOTBALL LADARIUS TURNER

LaDarius Turner and Mesquite are heading back to the playoffs for the second straight year.

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Many districts around the state featured an abundance of story lines heading into the final week.

District 11-6A was not among them, as most of the teams, seeds and brackets were already set.

The one looming question was who would claim the fourth and final playoff berth and that was answered resoundingly by Tyler Lee.

The Red Raiders got off to a quick start and never looked back as they rolled to a 42-14 victory over Horn on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Tyler Lee (3-3 in 11-6A) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 while the Jaguars (2-4) see their Mesquite ISD-record of consecutive postseason trips end at 11 in a row.

Longview completed its perfect regular season, holding Mesquite in check for a 49-14 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

In a game that did not have any playoff implications, Rockwall-Heath ended the season on a high note with a 34-21 win over North Mesquite.

Over in 12-6A, Waco Midway and Temple were already set as the Division II seeds, with Midway securing the top spot with a 49-0 rout of Belton.

That also eliminated Belton from consideration, meaning Killeen Harker Heights is also in despite a 27-21 loss to playoff-bound Killen Shoemaker.

Mesquite (7-3) is back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season and will play Killeen Shoemaker (7-3) in a 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.

On the other side of the Division I bracket, Rockwall (8-2), who had a bye last week), will host Killeen Harker Heights (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

Longview (10-0) begins defense of its Division II championship when it hosts Temple (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.

Tyler Lee (6-4) draws Waco Midway (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.

Week 1 Results

Horn 39, Tyler John Tyler 17

Arlington Sam Houston 21, North Mesquite 17

Mesquite 21, Lake Highlands 6

Highland Park 66, Rockwall 59

Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20

Longview 24, Lufkin 21

Rockwall-Heath 38, Keller Timber Creek 10

Week 2 Results

Mesquite 37, Grand Prairie 9

North Mesquite 33, Lakeview 14

Highland Park 52, Horn 25

Rockwall 50, Rowlett 7

Longview 53, Marshall 0

Rockwall-Heath 44, Wylie 41

Tyler Lee 34, Tyler John Tyler 7

Week 3 Results

Mesquite 48, Plano West 21

Cedar Hill 49, Horn 21

Tyler Lee 35, Nacogdoches 28

Longview 42, Tyler John Tyler 0

Rockwall 58, Arlington Bowie 33

Rockwall-Heath 47, Richland 18

North Mesquite 48, Fort Worth Paschal 27

Week 4 Results

Arlington 48, Horn 35

Haltom 49, North Mesquite 32

Rockwall 45, Arlington Martin 38

Poteet 19, Tyler Lee 14

Longview 17, West Monroe (La.) 7

Mesquite 44, Hurst L.D. Bell 3

McKinney North 56, Rockwall-Heath 34

Week 5 Results

Horn 35, Mesquite 14

Longview 49, Rockwall 3

Tyler Lee 39, Rockwall-Heath 34

North Mesquite, bye

Week 6 Results

Mesquite 49, Rockwall-Heath 39

Tyler Lee 35, North Mesquite 17

Rockwall 45, Horn 7

Longview, bye

Week 7  Results

Mesquite 45, North Mesquite 10

Longview 44, Horn 20

Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 17

Tyler Lee, bye

Week 8 Results

Mesquite 18, Tyler Lee 14

Rockwall 76, Rockwall 7

Longview 49, Rockwall-Heath 13

Horn, bye

Week 9 Results

Rockwall-Heath 47, Horn 31

Longview 55, North Mesquite 0

Rockwall 35, Tyler Lee 32

Mesquite, bye

Week 10 Results

Horn 28, North Mesquite 14

Rockwall 66, Mesquite 42

Longview 49, Tyler Lee 7

Rockwall-Heath, bye

