The 11-6A season reached its midpoint for many teams this past week and only two district squads remain undefeated.
Reigning Class 6A Division II state champion Longview continues to look the part as a team that can defend that crown, as they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Horn for a 44-20 victory.
The Lobos join Tyler Lee, who was idle this week, atop the standings at 2-0.
Mesquite and Rockwall have shaken off district-opening losses with consecutive wins to improve to 2-1.
The Skeeters had their way with cross town rival North Mesquite in the 50th installment of that series, as they ran away with a 45-10 victory.
Mesquite has a huge game this week against Tyler Lee on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium. Though not a must-win, the Skeeters would love to gain a tiebreaker advantage on one of their fellow contenders, especially with a closing slate of Rockwall and Longview.
The Yellowjackets, meanwhile, welcomed back star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in their 38-17 rivalry win over Rockwall-Heath.
Smith-Njigba was injured early in the game against Longview two weeks ago and did not play against Horn, but looked to be back in form with three touchdown catches on Friday.
The Jaguars sit at 1-2 in district, but they have already played Longview and Rockwall and they have a key win over Mesquite in their pocket.
North Mesquite slipped to 0-2 heading into its Friday date with the Yellowjackets at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium and will need to get things turned around quickly to get back into the race.
Rockwall-Heath fell to 0-3 with its loss to Rockwall. The Hawks would likely need to win out to get back in the playoff picture and that is no easy task considering that on Friday they must head East to Lobo Stadium to take on Longview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.