There are just two weeks left in the regular season and some area playoff races are starting to come into focus.
The 11-6A picture does have some questions to clear up, but three of the tickets have been punched.
Defending Division II state champion Longview (4-0) remained undefeated on the season with a 55-0 win over North Mesquite on Friday
Rockwall (4-1) also claimed its spot, though it was not easy in a 35-32 victory against Tyler Lee.
Mesquite (3-1) was off on its bye this past week but is still in the field based on what happened last week. The Skeeters have a brutal closing stretch on the road against the Yellowjackets this week and at home against the Lobos in the finale.
Mesquite can make a push to move up the standings, though they will be underdogs in both games.
Tyler Lee (2-2) sits alone in fourth place, while Horn (1-3) fell back to fifth after Rockwall-Heath surprised many by claiming a 47-31 win on Friday.
The Jaguars have a good chance to bounce back this week against North Mesquite (0-4), while the Red Raiders must play at Lobo Stadium against Longview.
In all likelihood, the winner of their head-to-head showdown on Nov. 8 in Tyler will earn the final playoff berth.
In this scenario, Rockwall and Mesquite will be the Division I representatives. Longview is the No. 1 seed in Division II, with Horn/Tyler Lee in the second spot.
Looking ahead, Temple (6-0) is alone atop the standings in 12-6A, with Waco Midway (5-1) in second, Killeen Shoemaker (4-2) in third and Killeen Harker Heights (4-3) holding a slight lead over Belton (3-3) for fourth.
Temple and Waco Midway will meet on Friday with the district title on the line and the Wildcats then close with Copperas Cove while Midway meets Belton.
Belton could move into a tie for fourth with idle Killeen Harker Heights with a victory over Waco, but they must then close with Waco Midway.
Belton does own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Harker Heights.
Shoemaker squares off with Copperas Cove this week and then takes on Harker Heights in the finale.
Shoemaker, Harker Heights and Belton would all be Division I if they make it, while Temple and Waco Midway are headed to Division II.
