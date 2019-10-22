In a matter of minutes on Friday, Mesquite went from being an outsider in the playoff picture to a contender for the 11-6A title.
The Skeeters rallied for 15 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 18-14 victory over Tyler Lee at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Rather than sitting at 2-2 with head-to-head losses to two of its biggest contenders, Mesquite is 3-1 and tied for second place with upcoming clashes with Rockwall (3-1) and first-place Longview (4-0).
The Skeeters have a bye this week to prepare for that brutal ending stretch.
Horn (1-2) was off this past week and while they currently sit outside the playoff bubble, they are in good shape.
The Jaguars will be favored on Friday against Rockwall-Heath (0-4) at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium and the following week against North Mesquite (0-3). That could set the stage for a huge finale against Tyler Lee in Week 11.
The Red Raiders also have the meat of their schedule coming up, hosting Rockwall on Friday and then facing Longview prior to that meeting with the Jaguars.
