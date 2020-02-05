Horn remained in a tie for first place in 11-6A on Tuesday and it has its work in the second half to thank for it as they posted a 50-18 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
The Jaguars (9-1) were actually tied with the Hawks at 14-14 at halftime before exploding after the break.
They used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to take control and outscored Rockwall-Heath 36-4 during the second half to pull away for the win.
Tra’Liyah Washington outscored the Hawks by herself with 20 points, Jasmine Shavers tallied 10 and Viencia Jackson added seven for the Jaguars. Grace Anderson and Mya Bills had six and five points, respectively, for Rockwall-Heath.
Tyler Lee kept pace with Horn, improving to 9-1 with a 31-29 win over Rockwall.
The Red Raiders trailed after each of the first three periods, but held the Yellowjackets to just two points in the fourth to pull out the win.
Alyssa Campbell and Aaliyah Morgan each had eight points for Tyler Lee, while Rockwall got 10 points from Caitlyn Jordan and five each from Lexie Purcell and Mikki Witcher.
The Yellowjackets are 7-4 and locked into the third seed out of 11-6A.
The race for the fourth spot is going down to the wire as Longview edged into that position with a 53-41 win over North Mesquite.
The difference was the second quarter, which saw the Lobos outscore the Stallions 22-10 and that margin held up until the end.
Miah Colbert scored 12 and Meshia Shead added eight for Longview, with Kayla Pope tallying 12 and Destinee Holiday chipping in with seven for North Mesquite.
With its second straight win, Longview (4-6) is one-half game ahead of Rockwall-Heath (4-7) for fourth place.
The Lobos have a tough battle at Tyler Lee on Friday before closing with Mesquite, while the Hawks have a bye on Friday before meeting North Mesquite.
The battle for the 11-6A championship will likely be determined on Tuesday when Horn hosts Tyler Lee. Prior to that the Red Raiders meet Longview and the Jaguars take on North Mesquite on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.