POTEET GIRLS BASKETBALL DAIJA ESPINOZA
The three district leaders each pulled further away from the pack on Friday with victories.

Poteet (5-2) overcame a slow start to claim a 38-28 victory over Kaufman. The Pirates trailed at halftime, but outscored the Lions 18-6 in the second half.

Daija Espinoza scored 10 points, Jaliyah Johns had eight and Jessy Kuruvilla added seven for Poteet. Kaufman got eight points from Kyla West and six each from Paige Garmon and Nicole Blevins.

Lancaster and North Forney remained tied for first place with 7-1 records and wrapped up playoff berths in the process.

The Tigers picked up a victory over Forney, while the Falcons rolled past Terrell in a 50-28 win.

Poteet will have a chance to make a statement in the battle for the district title when it travels to face North Forney on Tuesday. After a bye on Friday, West Mesquite (4-3) resumes its quest for a playoff berth with a tough home date against Lancaster and Forney is at home against Terrell.

