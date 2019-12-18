The 11-6A season is only one game old and there are already some new storylines that are developing.
Horn defeated Mesquite, but the game was much closer than it has been in recent years, as they Jaguars rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 45-41 victory on Monday.
Tra’Liyah Washington had a big all-around game for the Jaguars with 15 points, Katelyn Cobb was also in double figures with 11 and Dasia Robinson added seven. The Skeeters got 12 points from Lakeycia Bables, nine from Jene Samuels and eight from Kaiya Freelon.
The biggest statement was made out east, where Longview, who was picked to finish fourth in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, took down 11-6A favorite Rockwall, sinking two free throws in the final seconds to pull out a 33-32 victory.
The game was close throughout, but the Lobos used a 11-4 run in the third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit and then made the final late push. Meshia Shead and Jordan McClain each scored 12 points for Longview, while Celia Straight tallied 10 points and Caitlyn Jordan and Mikki Witcher added six each for the Yellowjackets.
Rockwall-Heath carried one of the better overall records into the start of district, but it was unable to topple Tyler Lee, who posted a 45-34 victory. The Red Raiders led 20-13 at halftime and pushed the advantage out to double-digits at the end of three quarters.
Aaliyah Morgan led all scorers with 21 points and Alyssia Thorne tallied 12 for Tyler Lee. Logyn McNeil scored 12 points and Aniah Miles had six for the Hawks.
The teams will take a break from 11-6A next week during the Christmas holidays, but not before one of the marquee match-ups of the season when Horn hosts Rockwall on Friday in a clash of the two defending co-champions. Mesquite looks to bounce back at home against Rockwall-Heath and North Mesquite, who had a bye, opens district on the road at Tyler Lee.
