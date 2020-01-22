Horn suffered its first setback of the 11-6A season on Friday with a loss to Tyler Lee.
The Jaguars showed on Tuesday there were no lingering effects as they rolled to a 61-50 victory over Mesquite.
Horn improves to 6-1 in district and remains tied for first place with Tyler Lee, who picked up a 47-37 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Rockwall is one game back of the co-leaders at 5-2 after its 57-44 win over Longview.
The Yellowjackets took control in the first half, building a 28-13 lead and made that stand up until the end behind 18 points from Mikki Witcher, 10 from Nia Santiago and eight each from Caitlynn Jordan and Ashley Minor.
Meshia Shead had a big game for the Lobos with 23 points, but it was not enough.
While the top three continue to separate from the pack, Rockwall-Heath (3-4) holds a half-game lead over North Mesquite (2-4) and a one-game cushion over Longview (2-5) for the fourth and final playoff berth.
The marquee game of the night on Friday takes place at Horn where the Jaguars host Rockwall. North Mesquite hosts Tyler Lee and Mesquite continues its search for its first district win at Rockwall-Heath.
FRIDAY
The first half of the 11-6A season came to an end on Friday and the three Mesquite ISD programs are hoping it is not a sign of things to come, as each dropped their district contests.
Horn suffered its first district loss, as Tyler Lee moved into a tie for first place with a 50-36 victory.
The Red Raiders jumped on the Jaguars early with a 16-5 run. Horn did not go away, cutting the deficit to 25-21 at halftime, but Tyler Lee reestablished control in the second half to pull away.
Aaliyah Morgan had 14 points and Alyssa Thorne scored 12 points for the Red Raiders. The Jaguars got 16 points from Jasmine Shavers, 12 from Tra’Liyah Washington and six from Katelyn Cobb.
North Mesquite dropped back into fifth place after a 47-35 loss to Rockwall-Heath.
The Stallions trailed early on but were within 32-29 at the end of three quarters. The Hawks took control down the stretch, though, outscoring North Mesquite 15-6 in the fourth.
Shelomi Sanders scored 14 points and Logyn McNeil had 12 for Rockwall-Heath, while the Stallions got 14 points from Kayla Pope and eight from Folasade Daniyan.
Mesquite was within striking distance of its first district win but Longview was able to hang on for a 51-48 victory.
