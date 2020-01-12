Horn knows as the district leader it will likely get every team’s best shot.
That was the case once again on Saturday against Rockwall-Heath, but the Jaguars were able to do enough to hold on for a 47-44 victory.
Horn remains undefeated in 11-6A at 4-0 and is now in sole possession of first place thanks to Rockwall’s win over Tyler Lee.
The Jaguars and Hawks (2-3) were tight throughout. Horn led by two at halftime and it remained back-and-forth throughout the second half, but behind 19 points from Jasmine Shavers, 11 from Tra’Liyah Washington and eight from Viencia Jackson, they were able to do just enough.
Logyn McNeil scored 14 points for Rockwall-Heath, followed by Shelomi Sanders with 12 and Grace Anderson with 11.
North Mesquite made another statement that it will be a factor in the playoff race with a 44-30 win over Longview.
The Stallions led by just one at halftime, but outscored the Lobos 28-15 in the second half. Kayla Pope had another big game with 20 points, with Madison Spain and Abigail McDaniel each chipping in with five, while Meshia Shead had 10 points to pace Longview (1-3).
Rockwall (3-2) has now won three district games in a row since its 0-2 start, handing Tyler Lee (3-1) its first 11-6A setback with a 40-33 victory.
The Red Raiders actually led 22-14 at halftime, but the Yellowjackets trimmed it to one heading into the fourth quarter and then closed the game on a 15-5 run.
Mikki Witcher had a game-high 14 points for Rockwall, with Caitlyn Jordan adding eight, while Aaliyah Morgan scored 10 for Tyler Lee.
Tuesday’s cross town rivalry game with North Mesquite at Horn suddenly has a lot more importance with the teams’ standing. Mesquite will go on the road against Rockwall looking for its first district win and Longview hosts Tyler Lee.
