The stage is set for the biggest game of the 11-6A season on Tuesday when Horn hosts Tyler Lee with the district championship and top seed in the playoffs on the line.
Both teams were victorious on Friday, but it was not easy for Horn.
North Mesquite gave the Jaguars all they wanted and were within 50-49 late in the game, but Horn scored the final 12 points of the game to pull away for a 62-49 victory.
Jasmine Shavers scored 25 points and Viencia Jackson had 17 to lead the Jaguars, while the Stallions got 15 points from Arika LeRoy and 14 from Kayla Pope.
Horn improves to 10-1, as did Tyler Lee, who had a much easier time in a 51-23 rout of Longview.
The Red Raiders opened the game on a 14-1 run and steadily pulled away from there.
Rockwall (8-4) was already locked into the third seed and with a bye on Tuesday, ended its regular season with a hard-fought 34-29 victory over Mesquite.
The Skeeters (1-10) might have only one district win, but they have been close several times and they were right there once again on Friday.
Mesquite trailed 14-11 at halftime and never let the Yellowjackets out of their sights, but could not do enough to pull off the upset, despite 12 points from Jene Samuels and nine from Lakeycia Bables. Caitlyn Jordan had 12 points and Celia Straight scored eight for Rockwall.
In addition to the marquee game of the night, the fourth playoff spot is still up for grabs between Longview (4-7) and Rockwall-Heath (4-7).
Both teams have dangerous games against teams capable of an upset at the Hawks host North Mesquite and the Lobos are at home against Mesquite.
Longview and Rockwall-Heath split the season series, meaning a play-in game is a possibility.
Whoever gets that spot, the reward is a bi-district date with likely 12-6A champion Killeen Harker Heights, the No. 15 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, assuming they take care of last-place Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday.
Killeen Ellison would then be the No. 2 seed and Waco Midway the third. Copperas Cove (8-7) and Temple (8-7) will meet on Tuesday with the winner earning the fourth and final playoff berth.
