Tuesday represented a potential changing of the guard in Mesquite ISD.
Horn has long been the top 6A program among MISD teams, but North Mesquite has made strides this season and had their chance to use Tuesday as a measuring stick.
The Jaguars made a firm statement.
Horn is still the team to beat, not only with its cross town rivals, but also in 11-6A as it remained undefeated with a 70-49 victory.
The Jaguars improve to 5-0 in district to stay alone in first place in 11-6A, while the Stallions fall to 2-3.
Horn got off to another strong start, opening a 20-9 lead after the opening quarter.
North Mesquite, to its credit, did not go away, scoring 21 points in the second quarter to stay within striking distance down eight.
But the Jaguars had too much, outscoring the Stallions 32-19 in the second half to pull away.
Jasmine Shavers tallied 15 points to lead a quartet of Horn players in double figures. Viencia Jackson scored 13 points, Katelyn Cobb had 12 and Tra’Liyah Washington added 11.
North Mesquite got 14 points from Kayla Pope, 10 from Destinee Holiday and nine from Arika Leroy.
Mesquite’s search for its first district win continues after a 51-32 loss to Rockwall.
The Skeeters dug themselves an early hole down 14-5 after one quarter and while they played better in the final three quarters, they could never mount a serious charge.
Jene Samuels led Mesquite with 13 points with Cha’Quayla Green adding six. Nia Santiago paced the Yellowjackets with 12 points, followed by Caitlyn Jordan with 10 and Mikki Witcher with eight.
Tyler Lee used 21 points from Alyssia Throne and 10 from Aaliyah Morgan to post a 37-28 victory over Longview. The Lobos got nine points from Meshia Shead, but fall to 1-4 in district.
That sets the stage for Friday when Horn hosts Tyler Lee. The Red Raiders can forge a tie for first place with a win, but a Jaguar victory gives them a two-game cushion over the field heading into the second half of 11-6A play.
North Mesquite also has a crucial game at home against Rockwall-Heath with sole possession of fourth place on the line, while Mesquite hosts Longview.
