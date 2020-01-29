Tuesday was all about taking care of business for Horn and it did just that with a 64-35 rout of Longview.
The Jaguars opened a 34-18 halftime lead and then put it away in the third quarter with a 20-7 run.
Jasmine Shavers hit a trio of 3-pointers as part of a 19-point night, Tra’Liyah Washington made two treys on her way to 12 points and Viencia Jackson also tallied a dozen points. The Lobos got 12 points from Jordan McClain and 10 from Meshia Shead.
With the win, Horn improves to 8-1 in 11-6A and temporarily moves into sole possession of first place over Tyler Lee (7-1), who was idle on Tuesday.
Mesquite has had some tough luck this season, but finally broke through with its first victory, holding off rival North Mesquite for a 55-50 victory.
The Skeeters (1-8) grabbed an early 11-5 lead. The pace picked up in the second quarter, with Mesquite taking a 29-25 lead into halftime.
Mesquite was able to push the advantage back to eight heading to the fourth quarter and that proved to be enough to hold off a late charge by the Stallions (2-6).
Lakeycia Bables tallied 18 points, Kaiya Freelon scored 17 and Jene Samuels chipped in with eight for the Skeeters. North Mesquite got 17 points from Madison Spain, 15 from Kayla Pope and 10 from Destinee Holiday.
Rockwall (6-3) joined Horn and Tyler Lee in the playoffs with a 39-22 victory over Rockwall-Heath. The Yellowjacket defense was the story throughout, as they led 20-10 at halftime and put it away with a 11-3 spurt in the third quarter.
Mikki Witcher nearly outscored the Hawks by herself for 20 points, with Caitlyn Jordan also in double figures with 11. Logyn McNeil scored seven for Rockwall-Heath.
Despite the loss, the Hawks (4-5) maintain a two-game lead in the win column over North Mesquite (2-6) and Longview (2-6). Rockwall-Heath can eliminate one of those teams with a home victory on Friday over the Lobos.
The Stallions try to keep their hopes alive when they host Rockwall, Tyler Lee returns to action with a home date with Mesquite and Horn gets the night off with its bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.