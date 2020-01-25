HORN GIRLS BASKETBALL JASMINE SHAVERS
Rockwall had a chance to shake up the top of the 11-6A standings on Friday, but Horn was having none of it.

The Jaguars dominated from start to finish to earn a 52-29 victory.

Horn improves to 7-1 and remains in a tie for first place with Tyler Lee, while the Yellowjackets fall to 5-3 and are now two games off the leading pace.

The two teams got off to a slow start, with the Jaguars holding a slim 7-4 lead after one quarter, but Horn got going from there, using a 17-5 run in to open a double-digit lead.

The Jaguars maintained their advantage in the third and then scored 21 points in the fourth to put it away behind 23 points from Viencia Jackson, 19 from Jasmine Shavers and eight from Tra’Liyah Washington. Mikki Witcher and Nia Santiago each had seven points to lead Rockwall.

North Mesquite slipped to 2-5 after a 52-22 setback at the hands of district co-leader Tyler Lee.

The Red Raiders led 32-6 at halftime and then went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter.

Madison Spain was a bright spot for the Stallions with 11 points, while Melanie Lomeli chipped in with four. Aaliyah Morgan tallied 24 points and Alyssia Thorne added 10 for Tyler Lee.

Mesquite was in reach of its first district win, but Rockwall-Heath was able to hold on for a 33-31 victory.

The Hawks improve to 4-4 and now have a two-game cushion in the win column over North Mesquite in the race for the fourth and final playoff berth.

The Skeeters led 15-14 at halftime, but while they stayed close, Rockwall-Heath was able to eke out the win, getting 11 points from Shelomi Sanders and five each from Grace Anderson and Mya Bills.

Jene Samuels scored 15 points and Lakeycia Bables, Kayriona Brown and Kaiya Freelon each had four for Mesquite.

Horn will wrap up a playoff berth with a victory on Tuesday when it hosts Longview. North Mesquite travels across town to play Mesquite in a renewal of their crosstown rivalry and Rockwall-Heath is at home to take on Rockwall.

