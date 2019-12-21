Horn and Rockwall have shared the last two 11-6A championships.
Though Tyler Lee and Longview will certainly have a say in the district title race, Friday’s first meeting between the Jaguars and Yellowjackets will still likely loom large at season’s end in the battle for the 11-6A crown and playoff seeding.
Round one went to Horn, who used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to rally for a 55-46 victory.
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 in district, while Rockwall is off to a surprising 0-2 start.
Horn was held to seven points in the first quarter and was down 27-19 at halftime. They chipped away in the third quarter and then closed with a purpose, outscoring the Yellowjackets 21-7 in the fourth to not only catch them, but pull away for the win.
The Jaguars welcomed back leading scorer Jasmine Shavers, who missed the previous two games, and she showed no signs of rust with a team-high 15 points. Dasia Robinson scored 12 points and Tra’Liyah Washington and Viencia Jackson were also in double figures with 10.
Mesquite got off to a slow start and could not recover in a 54-40 loss to Rockwall-Heath, as the Skeeters fell to 0-2.
The Hawks (1-1) doubled up Mesquite 22-11 in the first quarter and while the game was relatively even from that point, the Skeeters could never make up the early deficit.
Kaiya Freelon led Mesquite with 11 points, with Lakeycia Bables and Jene Samuels each adding 10. Rockwall-Heath got 12 points from Tiffany Liddie, 10 from Logyn McNeil and nine from Mya Bills.
North Mesquite had a bye on the first round of district games, but came up on the short end in its district opener with a 49-24 loss to Tyler Lee, who joined Horn atop the standings at 2-0.
The Stallions trailed 28-15 at halftime and the Red Raiders then used a 13-1 run in the third quarter to put it away. Folasde Daniyan had six points for North Mesquite, with Madison Shaw and Melanie Lomeli each chipping in with five.
Many of the 11-6A teams are scheduled to compete in holiday tournaments next week after the Christmas holiday and will return to district play on Jan. 3.
