Poteet had a chance to make a move at the district leaders on Tuesday and it seized it with a 39-36 victory over North Forney.
The Pirates improve to 6-2 in 13-5A, knocking the Falcons (7-2) out of a tie for first place and keeping their own district title hopes alive.
Poteet set the stage from the start with a 13-4 run and built a 35-22 lead at the end of three quarters. North Forney made a charge in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
Jaliyah Johns led the Pirates with 15 points, Daija Espinoza scored nine and Peyton Jones added six. The Falcons got 14 points from Jordan Hammons and six from Kyra Samuels.
West Mesquite was unable to keep pace with Lancaster in a 55-27 loss. The Tigers jumped on the Wranglers from the outset with a 17-0 run to start the game.
West Mesquite chipped away in the second quarter, but Lancaster regained control from there, outscoring the Wranglers 33-19 in the second half.
Jade Coleman had seven points, Jatalyah Williams-Gayla scored six and Naja Bolin and Shamaria Henry each chipped in with five for West Mesquite. Skylar Barnes tallied 24 points and Aysia Ward had 12 for the Tigers, who now find themselves alone in first place with a 8-1 record.
The Wranglers dropped to 4-4, but still have a game-and-a-half lead over Forney (3-6), who posted a 44-32 win over Terrell on Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits outscored the Tigers 28-11 in the first half and then held off a late push behind 15 points from Sade Williams and 12 from Bethany Jones. Kaitlyn Nieto scored 13 points and Li’Neshya Brumley had 11 for Terrell.
West Mesquite looks to bounce back on Friday with a road date against winless Terrell, while Poteet can help their cross town rivals out when they host Forney.
