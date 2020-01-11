Poteet and West Mesquite have not made the playoffs in the same season since 2016.
There is a chance they could do so this year.
There is also a chance that the final playoff spot will be a battle between the two of them.
If that is the case, the Pirates got a leg up on the Wranglers on Saturday with a 33-23 victory in the first of two meetings between the two rivals.
It was a defensive-minded affair from the start, with West Mesquite holding Poteet to three points in the first quarter and the Pirates doing the same to the Wranglers in the second.
Poteet led 11-10 at halftime, but doubled up West Mesquite 10-5 in the third quarter to open some breathing room and was able to keep the Wranglers at arm’s length from there.
Jaliyah Johns had a big game in the post for the Pirates with 16 points, with Raven McMillon and Heaven Worth each adding five. The Wranglers got 11 points from Shamaria Henry and 10 from Naja Bolin.
With the result, Poteet improves to 3-1 and surges ahead of West Mesquite (2-2) into a tie for third place.
Lancaster (4-0) remained alone atop the standings with a win over Terrell, while Forney (2-3) casted its hat into the playoff ring with a 49-44 win over Kaufman.
The Jackrabbits trailed 37-30 heading to the fourth quarter, but behind 20 points from Sade Williams and 11 from Bethany Jones, closed the game on a 19-7 run to pull out the win. Alexis Esparza and Kyla West each had 11 points for the Lions.
Poteet has a chance to shake up the top of the standings when it plays at Lancaster on Tuesday while West Mesquite tries to bounce back with a home game against Kaufman.
