The final day of the regular season held pretty close to form. With the four playoff berths already secured, the seeds also stayed the same heading into the start of the postseason next week.
Poteet wrapped up its 13-5A campaign with a 8-4 record after a victory over Terrell on Tuesday.
The Pirates are the third seed out of this district and will meet 14-5A runner-up Midlothian at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Cleburne.
West Mesquite (6-6) ended its regular season on a sour note, as it was never able to get untracked in a 54-18 loss to North Forney.
The Wranglers dug themselves a 32-13 hole by halftime and scored only five points during the final two frames. Tiffany Ikwumere led West Mesquite with six points, with Naja Bolin adding four. Raven Busby and Jayla Moore each had 12 points for the Falcons.
West Mesquite is the fourth seed and faces a tall task when it plays 14-5A champion Red Oak, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, at 7 p.m. Monday at DeSoto.
North Forney (10-2), the 13-5A runner-up, will meet Cleburne in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Monday at South Grand Prairie.
Lancaster (11-1) wrapped up the district championship with a 60-28 victory over Kaufman on Tuesday. The Tigers will take on Joshua in the opening round of the playoffs next week at a time and place to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.