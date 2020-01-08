West Mesquite and Poteet each shook off their first district losses by getting back on the winning track on Tuesday.
Poteet used a strong first half to keep Forney at bay in a 57-44 victory. The Pirates, who improved to 2-1 in 13-5A, opened the game on a 15-8 run, pushed it to 34-19 at halftime and that proved to be enough.
Peyton Jones and Raven McMillon led Poteet with 12 points each, with Jaliyah Johns also in double figures with 10. The Jackrabbits got 14 points from Sade Williams and 11 from Bethany Jones.
The Wranglers joined their cross town rivals in a tie for third place at 2-1 with a 45-22 victory over Terrell.
West Mesquite put the clamps on from the start, opening the game on a 17-0 run. The Tigers played better in the second quarter, but the Wranglers started the second half like they did the first, as a 15-3 spurt put it away.
Shamaria Henry led West Mesquite with 14 points, Naja Bolin scored 10 and Jatalyah Williams-Gayla added seven.
North Forney improved to 3-1 with a 48-33 victory over Kaufman. The Falcons led by only three at halftime, but used a 15-6 spurt in the third quarter to open some breathing room.
Raven Busby paced North Forney with 17 points, followed by Jordan Hammons with 14. The Lions got seven points each from Paige Garmon and Kyla West.
The Wranglers and Pirates will renew their rivalry for the first time this season when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Poteet.
