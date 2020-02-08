Poteet and West Mesquite know they are playoff-bound, but both were hoping to build some momentum heading into the postseason.
It did not happen on Friday, as both came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
The Pirates had a chance to shake up the top of the standings, but instead it was Lancaster who secured at least a share of the 13-5A title with a 55-49 victory.
The Tigers led 28-22 at halftime, and though the Pirates stayed close, they were unable to mount a late charge.
Skylar Barnes had a game-high 23 points for Lancaster, while Peyton Jones scored 16 points, Jaliyah Johns had 14 and Daija Espinoza added 10 for Poteet.
Lancaster (10-1) has a one-game lead over North Forney (9-2), who took care of Forney in a 53-33 victory.
The Falcons led 21-12 at halftime, but the Jackrabbits used a 11-4 run to close to within two heading to the fourth. The final frame was all North Forney, as they outscored Forney 28-10 to pull away.
Raven Busby led a balanced Falcon offense with 10 points and Kyla Samuels had eight. Tanae Fletcher scored nine points and Bethany Jones added eight for the Jackrabbits.
Poteet (7-4) maintained its one-game lead over West Mesquite (6-5) after the Wranglers fell victim to an upset in a 40-27 loss to Kaufman.
West Mesquite got off to a slow start, trailed 22-14 at halftime and never could quite get the offense untracked.
Naja Bolin led the Wranglers with 13 points and Kerrington Lamb chipped in with four. The Lions got 19 points from Kyla West and 11 from Nicole Blevins.
Poteet has a regular season-ending date on the road at winless Terrell, while West Mesquite is at home but draws a much tougher assignment against North Forney.
Looking ahead to the first round of the playoffs, Red Oak, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, has clinched the 14-5A championship and the top seed in the playoffs.
That is West Mesquite’s likely first-round opponent, while Poteet is likely slated to face 14-5A runner-up Midlothian. Cleburne and Joshua round out the playoff field.
