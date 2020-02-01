Poteet and West Mesquite are each looking to close the regular season strong and they took a step toward doing that on Friday with victories.
The Pirates improved to 7-2 and they are headed back to the playoffs after a 46-29 victory over Forney.
Poteet led by just one after the first quarter, but outscored the Jackrabbits 31-14 during the middle frames to take control.
Jaliyah Johns scored 18 points to lead all scorers for the Pirates, followed by Daija Espinoza with nine and Heaven Worthy with seven. Tanae Fletcher tallied 10 points and Sade Williams had seven for Forney.
Poteet also remained in the hunt for the 13-5A title with Lancaster (8-1), who was idle on Friday, and North Forney (8-2), who edged out a 37-34 win over Kaufman.
The Wranglers got a scare from Terrell, but managed to hang on for a 40-38 victory. West Mesquite led 10-5 after one quarter, and while the Tigers hung around until the end, the Wranglers had just enough.
Jatalyah Williams-Gayla paced West Mesquite with 14 points and Shamaria Henry was also in double figures with 10.
The Wranglers are now 5-4 and with one win or a loss by both Forney and Kaufman, will secure a return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
West Mesquite also has a chance to move up the standings as it hosts Poteet on Tuesday. Forney will be at home against Kaufman with the loser of that game being eliminated from the playoffs.
