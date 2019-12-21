Poteet has used a grinding defense effectively at times this season and that was once again on display on Friday.
The Pirates, the defending 13-5A champions who had a bye earlier in the week, were victorious in their district opener with a 35-30 win over Kaufman.
Poteet held the Lions to three points in the first quarter and built a 25-18 lead through three quarters as they went on to the win.
Kaufman (1-1) got eight points from Kyla West and six points each from Nicole Blevins and Lexi Esparza as they suffered their first district loss.
The Pirates, meanwhile, are tied for second place with rival West Mesquite (1-0), who had its bye on Friday.
Lancaster (2-0) is alone atop the standings after a 60-27 win over Forney. The Tigers led 26-14 at halftime and then outscored the Jackrabbits 34-13 during the final two frames.
Skylar Barnes led Lancaster with 14 points, with Aysia Ward and Kamryn Anderson each tallying 12. Tanae Fletcher and Sade Williams each had seven for Forney, who fell to 0-2.
North Forney bounced back from a district-opening loss with a 66-24 rout of Terrell, as they dominated every quarter from start to finish.
Jordan Hammons outscored the Tigers by herself with 26 points, with Jordan Oliver and Lauren Chambers each adding eight.
Several of the 13-5A teams are scheduled to compete in holiday tournaments later this week after Christmas and then resume district play on Jan. 3.
