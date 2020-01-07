North Mesquite was hoping to build on its first district win and they gave Rockwall all it could handle on Tuesday. But the Yellowjackets had too much in the end as they claimed a 51-44 win.
The Stallions (1-2) dug themselves an early hole, with Rockwall (2-2) starting the game on a 12-4 run, but they came back to close to within 20-16 at halftime.
The scoring picked up in the second half for both teams, but the Yellowjackets, behind 11 points each from Ashley Minor and Nia Santiago and 10 from Caitlyn Jordan, were able to hold on.
Kayla Pope led North Mesquite with 14 points, Folasade Daniyan scored 11 and Madison Spain added nine.
Mesquite (0-4) was unable to keep pace with Tyler Lee in a 53-35 loss. The Red Raiders struck the big blow in the opening quarter, outscoring the Skeeters 19-5 as they went on to move into a tie for first place with idle Horn at 3-0.
Aaliyah Morgan and Alyssa Thorne each had 16 points for Tyler Lee. Lakeycia Bables also had 16 for Mesquite, with Jene Samuels chipping in with nine.
Rockwall-Heath moved into a tie for fourth place at 2-2 with a 49-31 win over Longview.
On Friday, Horn returns to action with a road date at Rockwall-Heath, North Mesquite hosts Longview and Mesquite gets a break with its 11-6A bye.
