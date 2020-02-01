North Mesquite and Mesquite were hoping to pull off upsets on Friday but their opponents had other ideas.
The Stallions stayed right with Rockwall for three quarters, but the Yellowjackets pulled away late for a 58-45victory.
North Mesquite grabbed an early four-point lead and carried that to a 28-24 advantage at halftime.
The Yellowjackets made a push to tie it at 37-37 at the end of three quarters and then ended the game on a 21-8 run and that as the difference.
Kayla Pope led the Stallions with 15 points and Madison Spain tallied 14. Rockwall (7-3) got 13 points from Mikki Witcher, 12 from Caitlyn Jordan and 10 from Landry Moore.
The Skeeters were unable to keep pace with Tyler Lee, as the Red Raiders claimed a 44-27 victory to move back into a tie for first place with idle Horn at 8-1.
Longview (3-6) boosted its playoff hopes with a 38-36 victory over Rockwall-Heath (4-6).
The Lobos led 26-13 at halftime and then held off a furious rally from the Hawks.
Meshia Shead scored 14 points and Jordan McClain had 11 for Longview, while Mya Bills paced Rockwall-Heath with 16 points.
The Lobos are now just a half-game behind the Hawks for fourth place and even in the loss column.
North Mesquite is also still alive at 2-7.
The Stallions travel east to take on Longview on Tuesday in a huge game for both teams. Horn returns to action to host Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall is at home to play Tyler Lee as the Yellowjackets try to make a late push in the 11-6A title race.
