Tuesday featured a rare winner-take-all showdown between Horn and Tyler Lee for the 11-6A championship on the final day of the regular season.
The Jaguars could not have asked for a better start and appeared in control at the break.
But the Red Raiders had other ideas and they showed that in the third quarter, completely changing the course of the game and they went on to a 60-46 victory at Horn High School.
The game was tight early on and tied after one quarter, but the Jaguars went on a 17-6 run in the second to open a 28-17 halftime lead.
Tyler Lee turned the tables from there, reeling off a 26-6 spurt to take a 43-34 lead of its own.
The Red Raiders followed that up in the fourth, pulling away for the win and the title behind 17 points from Alyssia Thorne and 14 from Aaliyah Morgan. Jasmine Shavers scored 15 points, Viencia Jackson tallied 14 and Tra’Liyah Washington had eight for Horn.
Tyler Lee (11-1) not only wins the district championship, it is also the top seed in the playoffs, where it will take on Temple in the bi-district round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarro College.
Temple had its own winner-take-all affair for the final spot out of 12-6A, where they edged Copperas Cove 53-52 to keep their season alive.
Horn (10-2) settles for the second seed out of 11-6A and will meet Waco Midway in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ennis.
Rockwall (8-4) was idle on Tuesday but already knew its place as the third seed was set. The Yellowjackets will return to action against Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cleburne.
The fourth and final spot is yet to be determined, as Rockwall-Heath and Longview each took care of business on Tuesday.
The Hawks claimed a 55-42 win over North Mesquite. Rockwall-Heath did most of its damage in the opening quarter, starting the game on a 17-1 run.
The Stallions trailed by 22 at halftime, but never gave up. North Mesquite outscored the Hawks 28-19 in the second half, but it was not enough.
Arika Leroy recorded 17 points and Kayla Pope added nine for the Stallions. Rockwall-Heath was led by 14 points from Logyn McNeil, 13 from Shelomi Sanders and 11 from Grace Anderson.
The Lobos got a battle from Mesquite, but were able to hold on for a 55-45 victory.
Rockwall-Heath and Longview (5-7) finish in a tie for fourth and split the season series, meaning they are headed to a play-in game at 7 p.m. Friday in Athens.
The reward for the winner is a bi-district date with 12-6A champion Killeen Harker Heights, the No. 13 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll.
