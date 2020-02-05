West Mesquite is heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Wranglers punched their ticket at the expense of their rivals, as they posted a 36-32 victory over Poteet on Tuesday.
West Mesquite improves to 6-4 in district and moves one game behind the Pirates (7-3) for third place.
The Wranglers held Poteet to just 10 points in the first half to open a nine-point lead. The Pirates made their charge in the third quarter, as a 11-4 run closed to within 23-21, but West Mesquite had enough left in the tank down the stretch to finish off the win.
Shamaria Henry paced the Wranglers with 13 points, with Jataylah Williams-Gayla adding six. Poteet got 18 points from Jaliyah Johns and five from Heaven Worthy.
Lancaster (9-1) remained in the driver’s seat for the 13-5A title with a win over Terrell and maintains its one-game lead over North Forney (8-2), who was idle.
Kaufman outscored Forney 27-16 in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory behind 18 points from Kyla West and eight from Alexis Esparza. Sade Williams scored 11 points and Tanae Fletcher had eight for the Jackrabbits.
Friday is an important day for Poteet. The Pirates can shake up the top of the standings with a home win against Lancaster. A Pirate loss, though, coupled with a West Mesquite victory over Kaufman would create a tie for third place.
The Wranglers do still have another difficult assignment on Tuesday against North Forney, while Poteet closes the regular season against last-place Terrell.
