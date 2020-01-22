The second half of the 13-5A season got started on Tuesday and though there is still a long way to go, West Mesquite understood the importance of its meeting with Forney.
A win would put them two games ahead of the Jackrabbits in the battle for the fourth and final playoff berth.
A loss, however, would leave the two teams tied in the standings.
The Wranglers chose the first of those scenarios, pulling away in the second half to earn a 37-18 victory.
West Mesquite moves to 4-3 in district, dropping Forney to 2-5.
The Wranglers got off to a good start, but the Jackrabbits hung around and were within 19-14 at halftime.
The West Mesquite defense took over in the second half, holding Forney to just two points in each of the final two quarters, allowing the offense to put the game away.
Naja Bolin nearly outscored the Jackrabbits by herself with 17 points while Jayani Sylvie and Tiffany Ikuwmere each scored six. Forney got five points each from Anna Hayes and Starr Desmond.
In a showdown of the top two teams, North Forney edged Lancaster 42-41 to forge a tie atop the standings with both teams now sitting at 6-1.
The game went back and forth, with the Falcons overcoming an early deficit to take a 21-20 halftime lead. It remained close, but that one-point difference held up until the end.
Lauren Chambers led North Forney with 14 points, with Jordan Hammons adding 10, while the Tigers got 16 points from Aysia Ward, 12 from Jamerya Harper and 11 from Skyler Barnes.
Kaufman notched its second district win with a 52-28 victory over Terrell. The Lions opened the game on a 14-5 run and then used a 16-6 spurt to put it away behind 15 points from Alexis Esparza, 13 from Nicole Blevens and 11from Kyla West.
Poteet (4-2) who had a bye on Tuesday, returns to the court on Friday to host Kaufman. Lancaster tries to bounce back against Forney and North Forney meets last-place Terrell.
FRIDAY
The first half of the 13-5A season came to a close on Friday.
Poteet improved to 4-2 in district and finds itself in sole possession of third place after picking up a win over Terrell.
West Mesquite was not as fortunate, as it fell to 3-3 with a 40-25 loss to North Forney.
The Falcons used a 13-4 run in the second quarter to open a 25-11 lead and they would maintain that until the end behind 13 points from Raven Busby and eight from Jordan Hammons.
Naja Bolin paced the Wranglers with 15 points, with Shamaria Henry adding eight.
Lancaster makes the turn at 6-0 with a 43-34 victory.
It was actually the first time the Tigers have had a game decided by single digits, but a 15-6 spurt in the third quarter proved to be the difference.
