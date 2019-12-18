There is an unlikely trio atop the standings after the opening day of the 13-5A season on Tuesday.
West Mesquite and Kaufman were picked to miss the playoffs in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, while Lancaster was picked to finish third.
Yet after one round of games, it is those three teams who are 1-0 after picking up victories.
The Wranglers had the most impressive record through the first month of the season and that carried over into the opener as they had their way in a 39-27 victory over Forney.
The West Mesquite defense was the story in the first half, holding the Jackrabbits to two points in the opening frame and allowing them to open a 16-7 halftime lead.
Forney got its offense going better after the break, but the Wranglers matched them point for point to preserve the win.
Sophomore Jade Coleman led West Mesquite with 11 points, Tiffany Ikwumere scored eight, Rabitu Salami had seven and Shamaria Henry added six. Forney got 11 points from Tanae Fletcher and seven from Sade Williams.
Kaufman outscored Terrell 21-12 in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference in a 47-41 win over Terrell. Freshman Alexis Esparza had another big games with 20 points, with Paige Garmon and Kyla West adding 11 and seven, respectively.
Lancaster took down North Forney, who is projected to finish second in district, in a 63-47 win to join the group at 1-0.
Poteet, the reigning 13-5A champions, had a district bye, but was still in action on Tuesday, where it suffered a 37-27 setback to Midlothian Heritage.
Prior to the Christmas break, the teams will be in action on Friday. The Pirates open their district slate on the road at Kaufman. Forney hosts Lancaster, North Forney is at home against Terrell and West Mesquite has a bye.
