Friday’s showdown between Poteet and South Oak Cliff was supposed to be a showcase of the two best teams in 6-5A Division II, with the winner gaining the inside track toward the district championship.
If that is the case, the trophy makers can start etching the Bears’ name onto the trophy.
South Oak Cliff jumped on the Pirates early and only got stronger and more explosive as the game progressed as it went on to a 77-3 rout at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Bears improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in district, putting them in a tie for first place with Kimball, while the Pirates fall to 4-3 and 3-1.
The night set records that Poteet did not want to see. The loss was the most lopsided in the Pirates’ history and the 77 points represents the most they have ever given up, breaking the mark of 63 that McKinney North scored in 2019.
While the outcome was not in doubt at the end, that was not the case early on, when the game was actually much closer than the score indicated.
South Oak Cliff showed its big-play ability from the start, as on its third play from scrimmage, Kevin Henry-Jennings dropped back and hit Jamyri Cauley in stride for a 52-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.
Poteet thought it could counter by using time-consuming drives to keep the Bears offense off the field, but it too often shot itself in the foot with penalties and other miscues.
That disturbing trend started on the ensuing kickoff after the opening score, when Jeremiah Batiste returned the ball all the way down to the South Oak Cliff 10-yard line only to see it wiped away by a penalty.
Still, the Pirates, who moved into Bears territory on their opening drive before turning the ball over on downs, went back to work.
Aided by a fake punt on fourth down that saw Josh Hobbs pick up 10 yards to move the chains, Poteet marched 53 yards in 14 plays.
Along the way, the Pirates thought they had a touchdown when Nicholas Aguilar hit Batiste for a potential 34-yard touchdown pass, but there was again laundry on the field, taking the points off the board.
That put Poteet in a hole, and they elected to go for it on fourth down, but they again came up short.
While the Pirates would show glimpses from that point, South Oak Cliff took firm control.
The Bears pushed the lead to 14-0 when Henry-Jennings threw a 40-yard scoring strike to Kylin Mathis.
After forcing a punt, South Oak Cliff turned to the ground game, running the ball on four straight plays, with Qualon Farrar racing up the middle for a 32-yard scoring run to make it 21-0.
The Bears defense got into the act early in the second quarter when Taylor Starling picked off a pace and took it to the house from 53 yards out.
The South Oak Cliff defense intercepted another pass on Poteet’s next drive to set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Farrar and the Bears tacked on a 1-yard scoring plunge from KeAndra Hollywood to take a 42-0 lead into the break.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, South Oak Cliff did not take its foot off of the gas in the second half.
Poteet was able to get on the scoreboard when a nice run by Joey Shaw set up a 40-yard field goal by Nicholas Aguilar, but the Bears had an immediate answer.
Hollywood capped a quick drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 49-3.
With the Pirates wearing down, South Oak Cliff then took advantage with a bevy of big plays.
Henry-Jennings threw a 75-yard scoring strike to Cauley and the defense then turned in the longest play of the night, as Poteet’s best drive of the night ended when Kyron Chambers picked off a pass near the goal line and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown to push it to 63-3.
The Bears were not quite finished, as Hollywood and Farrar tacked on touchdown runs of 46 and 53 yards, respectively, to provide the final margin
Poteet will have a bye to regroup this upcoming week before returning to action for a road game against Conrad on Oct.14 at Loss Athletic Complex.
