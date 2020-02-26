If Horn hopes to make a push for the playoffs, it will need nights like Tuesday.
The Jaguars were able to pick up a key victory over one of the teams they are chasing, pulling out a 1-0 win over Rockwall.
Horn (2-6-0, 6) notches its second regulation victory of the season.
Mesquite battled back from an early deficit, but Rockwall-Heath was ultimately able to pull out a 4-3 overtime victory.
The Skeeters trailed 2-0 at halftime, but stormed back with three straight goals to take the lead. Rockwall-Heath would have the final answer, though, tying it up with seven minutes left and then winning it in overtime.
Lenny Andrade tallied a pair of goals, Kevin Parra recorded a goal and an assist and Samuel Navarrete also had an assist.
The Hawks got two goals from Chris Rodriguez and additional scores from Nate Brenner and Corey Kossowski.
Despite the loss, the Skeeters (5-0-3, 19 points) still picked up one point and they have a five-point advantage on idle Longview (4-2-1, 14) and Rockwall-Heath (4-3-1, 14).
Rockwall (4-3-1, 13) is tied for fourth place where they were joined by Tyler Lee (3-2-3, 13), who picked up a 1-0 victory over North Mesquite. Angel Sanchez had the lone goal of the game off an assist from Neri Ruiz, with Daniel Robles posting the shutout in goal.
Friday features a pair of rivalry games when North Mesquite hosts Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium and Rockwall takes on Rockwall-Heath. Horn will also battle Longview at Berry Middle School.
Girls
If there was ever a night that perfectly described this season for Mesquite ISD girls teams, Tuesday was it.
All three battled tough against teams ahead of them in the standings, but in the end, each fell just short in one-goal losses.
North Mesquite (2-5-0, 6) gave district-leading Tyler Lee all it wanted, but the Red Raiders (7-0-1, 23) remained undefeated by pulling out a 2-1 victory.
Horn (2-6-0, 6) was hoping to make up some ground, but Avery Shipman scored the lone goal of the match to lift Rockwall (5-3-0, 15) to a 1-0 win.
Mesquite (0-8-0, 0) had its first district win in its sights, but Kaylee Swaner scored off an assist from Alexa Fite and that proved to be the difference as Rockwall-Heath (5-2-1, 16) posted a 1-0 victory.
At least one MISD team will earn points on Friday when Mesquite and North Mesquite meet at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, Horn takes on Longview and Rockwall squares off with rival Rockwall-Heath.
