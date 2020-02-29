Mesquite and North Mesquite have engaged in some intense match-ups over the years and Friday was no different.
The Skeeters and Stallions battled to a draw during regulation and overtime and the outcome was sent to a shootout.
There, Mesquite was able to prevail in penalties, posting a 4-1 advantage to pick up a crucial two points.
Oscar Moran tallied the goal for the Skeeters off an assist from Edgar Carrasco, but North Mesquite was able to match that later in the second half and that would be the last scoring until the shootout.
Mesquite (6-0-3, 21 points) maintains its grasp on first place and has a four-point lead over the field.
The hard luck continued for the Stallions (0-6-2), who did snap a streak of six consecutive one-goal losses, but had to settle for just one point.
Longview (5-2-1, 17) and Rockwall-Heath (5-3-1, 17) kept their district title hopes alive with victories on Friday.
The Lobos used a pair of goals from Jesus Galvan and a shutout effort in net by Raul Torrez to claim a 3-0 victory over Horn.
The Hawks got goals from Zach Seibert and Will McLeskey, an assist from JC Contreras and a strong effort in the goal from Eli Finley and Henderson Bonilla to post a 2-0 win over rival Rockwall.
The Yellowjackets (4-4-1, 13) remain tied for fourth place with Tyler Lee (3-2-3, 13), who had a bye on Friday.
On Tuesday, Mesquite will hit the road to take on the Red Raiders, North Mesquite travels to face Rockwall and Longview hosts Rockwall-Heath with second place on the line.
GIRLS
It has been a tough-luck season for Mesquite, who has played a number of close matches only to walk away without any points to show for it.
That changed on Friday.
The Skeeters (0-8-1, 2) battled rival North Mesquite to a scoreless draw through regulation and overtime and then were able to prevail in a shootout to pick up their first two points of the season.
The Stallions (2-5-1, 7) are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but likely need to win out and have other things fall in their favor.
The same holds true for Horn (2-7-0, 6), who suffered a 9-1 defeat at the hands of Longview.
The Lobos (6-2-0, 18) remain in sole possession of third place.
Rockwall-Heath (6-2-1, 19) joined idle Tyler Lee (7-0-1, 23) in the playoffs with a 1-0 victory over rival Rockwall.
Kaylee Swaner tallied the lone goal of the match with an assist from Alexis Williamson. Maddy Mueller picked up the shutout in goal for the Hawks.
Despite the loss, the Yellowjackets (5-4-0, 15) are still in good position to make the playoffs and still have a chance to move up the 11-6A ranks.
The postseason race in terms of the four playoff spots could be settled on Tuesday if Rockwall defeats North Mesquite when they meet at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Mesquite is at home against Tyler Lee at E.H. Hanby Stadium and Rockwall-Heath hosts Longview with second place on the line.
