The battle for the 11-6A boys championship came down to the final day of the regular season a year ago.

When the dust settled, it was Longview who edged Mesquite for the title and the top five teams were separated by a mere four points.

With that history in the back of their minds that each match matters, every team wanted to get off to a good start as the district season got underway on Tuesday.

The Skeeters got off on the right foot with a 3-0 blanking of rival Horn. Kevin Parra scored twice and Lenny Andrade added a goal with Danny Castaneda and Gael Cancino providing assists.

The shutout effort was led by keeper Angel Aguilar and defenders Castaneda, Samuel Navarrette and Ramiro Padron.

Rockwall-Heath posted a 3-0 victory over Tyler Lee. The Hawks scored all three goals in the second half, getting two from Zach Siebert and another from Brock Bernard.

Joining the group at 1-0 is the defending champion Lobos, who rolled to a 5-1 win over Rockwall.

On the girls side, Horn is off to a 1-0 start at the expense of its cross town rival as it picked up a 3-1 victory over Mesquite. Samya Mitchell tallied a hat trick for the Jaguars, while Kerstyn Thomas accounted for the lone goal for the Skeeters.

The other two matches were one-goal affairs. Jacqueline Wiebe scored the only goal of the match in overtime to lift Tyler Lee to a 1-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath in a clash of the two teams who tied for first place a year ago.

Longview is also 1-0 after edging Rockwall, 2-1.

