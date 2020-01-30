The battle for the 11-6A boys championship came down to the final day of the regular season a year ago.
When the dust settled, it was Longview who edged Mesquite for the title and the top five teams were separated by a mere four points.
With that history in the back of their minds that each match matters, every team wanted to get off to a good start as the district season got underway on Tuesday.
The Skeeters got off on the right foot with a 3-0 blanking of rival Horn. Kevin Parra scored twice and Lenny Andrade added a goal with Danny Castaneda and Gael Cancino providing assists.
The shutout effort was led by keeper Angel Aguilar and defenders Castaneda, Samuel Navarrette and Ramiro Padron.
Rockwall-Heath posted a 3-0 victory over Tyler Lee. The Hawks scored all three goals in the second half, getting two from Zach Siebert and another from Brock Bernard.
Joining the group at 1-0 is the defending champion Lobos, who rolled to a 5-1 win over Rockwall.
On the girls side, Horn is off to a 1-0 start at the expense of its cross town rival as it picked up a 3-1 victory over Mesquite. Samya Mitchell tallied a hat trick for the Jaguars, while Kerstyn Thomas accounted for the lone goal for the Skeeters.
The other two matches were one-goal affairs. Jacqueline Wiebe scored the only goal of the match in overtime to lift Tyler Lee to a 1-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath in a clash of the two teams who tied for first place a year ago.
Longview is also 1-0 after edging Rockwall, 2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.