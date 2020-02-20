It would have been easy for Mesquite to have a letdown after its thrilling win over Rockwall on Friday that featured eight goals before the Skeeters finally prevailed in penalties.
On top of that, Mesquite was having to make the long trip East to take on a strong Longview team.
None of that affected the Skeeters and their reward is a place alone atop the 11-6A standings after they posted a 3-2 victory over the Lobos.
Mesquite showed there were no lingering effects from the long bus ride, as Edgar Carrasco scored to give them a 1-0 lead in the match’s opening minutes.
The Skeeters built on their advantage a short time later, as Danny Castaneda set up Kevin Parra for a goal to make it 2-0.
Longview got on the scoreboard late in the half and it remained 2-1 through the break.
Mesquite restored its two-goal cushion midway through the second half when Eduardo Zamora scored with an assist from Lenny Andrade.
The Lobos kept the pressure on, making it 3-2 with 10 minutes left, but the Skeeter defense held on down the stretch to preserve the win.
Mesquite (4-0-2, 15 points) leapfrogs idle Rockwall (4-1-1, 13) into first place, while Longview (3-2-1, 11) is now in fourth.
Rockwall-Heath (4-2-0, 12) moved into the third spot with a 1-0 win over North Mesquite. It was the fifth one-goal loss for the hard-luck Stallions (0-5-1, 2).
Nathan Brennan scored the lone goal late in regulation and Henderson Bonilla and Eli Finley combined for the shutout in goal.
Horn (1-5-0, 3) also suffered a tough loss, dropping a 2-1 decision to Tyler Lee (1-2-3, 7). The Red Raiders got goals from Neri Ruiz and Noe Robles, with assists from Nate Eidam and Jorge Sanchez, and while the Jaguars scratched one across, they were unable to net the equalizer.
The second half of the 11-6A slate gets going on Friday, as Horn hosts Mesquite at Berry Middle School, Rockwall goes on the road to face Longview in a key match and Rockwall-Heath also heads East to play Tyler Lee.
GIRLS
Tuesday was another tough night on the pitch for the three Mesquite ISD teams, as all three suffered shutout setbacks.
North Mesquite was coming off a 1-0 win over Horn, but could not ride that momentum as Rockwall-Heath posted a 6-0 victory.
The Jaguars suffered a similar fate with a 4-0 loss to Tyler Lee, as did Mesquite in a 4-0 shutout at the hands of Longview.
At the district halfway point, Tyler Lee (5-0-1, 17 points) has posted an undefeated run on its way to the top of the standings.
The Red Raiders are followed by Longview (5-1-0, 15), Rockwall-Heath (4-1-1, 13) and Rockwall (3-3-0, 9).
The three MISD teams will need to get things going in the second half if they hope to get back into contention.
The Stallions (2-4-0, 6) are the closest to the top pack, followed by the Jaguars (1-5-0, 3) and Skeeters (0-6-0, 0).
At least one MISD team will get points on Friday when Horn hosts Mesquite at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Berry Middle School.
North Mesquite is off, while Rockwall hosts Longview and Tyler Lee looks to stay perfect at Rockwall-Heath.
