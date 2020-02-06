MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER LENNY ANDRADE
Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The Mesquite boys could not have asked for a better start to the 11-6A season.

The Skeeters remained undefeated on Tuesday with a hard-fought 2-1 win over rival North Mesquite.

Danny Castaneda and Edgar Carrasco provided the goals and the defense made the one-goal difference stand up.

Mesquite is the only team at 3-0 with the maximum nine points, while the Stallions fall to 0-1-1 with two points.

Longview (2-0, 6 points) is also undefeated after delivering a solid 5-0 shutout of Horn.

Rockwall (2-1, 6 points) is tied for second place with the Lobos, as Luke Denny scored off a feed from Daniel Lyon and that was the difference in a 1-0 victory over rival Rockwall-Heath.

GIRLS

There is a three-way tie atop the girls standings at this early juncture of the 11-6A season between Tyler Lee, Longview and Rockwall-Heath.

The Red Raiders had a bye on Tuesday, but are 2-0 with 6 points. They were joined by the Lobos at 2-0 after their 3-1 win over Horn.

Rockwall-Heath has played an extra match, but also has six points after improving to 2-1 with a 4-1 win over Rockwall. Kaylee Swaner recorded a hat trick and Hayley Mills also scored for the Hawks. Sydney Gober had the lone goal for the Yellowjackets.

North Mesquite (1-1, 3 points) notched its first district win on Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout of Mesquite.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

