The Mesquite and Rockwall boys went back and forth in one of the most entertaining matches of the 11-6A season.
When it was all said and done, the Skeeters were finally able to prevail in a shootout after earning a 4-2 edge in penalties.
Mesquite grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first half, with Lenny Andrade scoring off an assist by Danny Castaneda, but the Yellowjackets matched it to draw even at 1-1 at halftime.
Rockwall struck in the second half with a pair of penalty kicks to take a 3-1 advantage.
The Skeeters were able to answer in the final 15 minutes of regulation, as Kevin Parra converted a penalty kick and Castaneda again set up Andrade for a goal to make it 3-3.
After a scoreless first overtime, both teams scored in the second, as Elias Martinez recorded a goal on Castaneda’s third assist of the night to make it 4-4.
That sent it to penalties, where Mesquite was able to covert four attempts to earn two points.
The result allows the Skeeters (3-0-2, 12 points) to move to within one point of Rockwall (4-1-1, 13), though they have played one fewer match.
Horn notched its first district points with a 2-1 win over North Mesquite. Longview and Tyler Lee battled to a scoreless draw though regulation. Both teams scored in the first overtime period, with the Lobos tacking on another in the second to earn a 2-1 win.
The first half of the district season comes to an end on Tuesday with another important match when Mesquite travels to take on Longview. Horn tries to build on its first win at Tyler Lee and North Mesquite tries to bounce back at Rockwall-Heath.
Girls
Rockwall denied Mesquite its first district win on Friday with a 3-0 victory. The Yellowjackets got goals from Lesley Lyon, Sydney Gober and Madelyn Weir and the defense did the rest.
In a battle for first place, Tyler Lee (5-0-0, 15) took over sole possession of the top spot with an impressive 3-0 blanking of Longview (4-1-0, 12).
