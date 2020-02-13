The first stages of the 11-6A boys soccer season have shown that no match can be taken for granted.
It has truly been a case where any team can win on a given night, so it was no surprise that Tuesday featured three more down-to-the-wire affairs.
North Mesquite (0-3-1, 2 points) and Longview (3-1-0, 9) battled in a back-and-forth match that saw the Lobos pull out a 3-2 victory.
Horn and Rockwall-Heath engaged in a similar match, with the Hawks (3-2-0, 9) using goals from Luis Soto and Jose Miguel Ramirez to pull out a 2-0 win over the Jaguars (0-4-0, 0).
Rockwall (4-1-0, 12) rose to the top spot in the standings, getting a late goal from Daniel Lyon off an assist from Mateo Canales to claim a 1-0 victory against Tyler Lee (1-2-1, 4).
Mesquite (3-1-0, 9) will return to action after its bye with a chance to move back into a tie for first place when it goes on the road to take on Rockwall on Friday. Horn and North Mesquite meet in a rivalry match at 7:15 p.m. at Berry Middle School and Longview hosts Tyler Lee.
Girls
There is still a long way to go in the district soccer season, but if a Mesquite ISD team is going to make the playoffs, they are going to have to do so by coming from behind in the standings.
Both North Mesquite and Horn came up on the short end on Tuesday as they are now each 1-3 with three points.
Longview and Tyler Lee both improved to 4-0 with the maximum 12 points to tie for first place.
The Lobos posted a 3-0 win over the Stallions, with Mallory Burgess recording the shutout in net.
The Red Raiders kept pace with a solid 4-0 blanking of Rockwall (2-3, 6 points).
Rockwall-Heath (3-2-0, 9) moved into sole possession of third place with a 3-0 win over Horn. Kaylee Swaner recorded a hat trick and Alexa Fite and Allie Bazzell picked up assists for the Hawks.
North Mesquite and Horn are slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Berry Middle School. Mesquite (0-4-0, 0) returns to action after its bye to host Rockwall at E.H. Hanby Stadium and first place will be on the line when Tyler Lee hosts Longview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.