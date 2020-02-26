The Poteet boys continued to take care of business on the pitch on Tuesday.
After enjoying a bye on Friday, the Pirates returned to action with a 2-0 victory over Kaufman.
Jose Granados scored a goal and set up a score by Garrett Chriss and the defense did the rest.
Poteet (5-1-1, 17 points) remained in third place, but moved to within one point of the district lead.
West Mesquite (5-0-2, 18) is still atop the standings even after having its bye on Tuesday.
The Wranglers were joined by Forney (5-1-2, 18), who picked up a 3-0 win over Lancaster.
Terrell gave its playoff hopes a boost with a shootout victory over North Forney. The Falcons led 2-0 at halftime, but the Tigers rallied to tie it at 2-2 and the game ultimately went to penalties, where they edged out a 5-3 advantage.
Terrell (3-4-1, 11) picks up two crucial points to move to within three of North Forney (4-2-2, 14) in the race for the fourth playoff berth.
West Mesquite returned to action on Friday against Lancaster at AC New Middle School, Poteet is also at home against North Forney at Frasier Middle School and Forney hosts Terrell.
Girls
The top five teams in 13-5A understand they cannot afford to slip up against the non-contenders.
Poteet was able to take care of business on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over Kaufman.
The Pirates (5-2-0, 15) solidify their spot in third place in the standings.
Desiree Narvaez scored twice and Katia Yerena, Monica Basaluda and Italy Esparza added goals for Poteet.
Forney (8-0-0, 24) continued its undefeated run through the district with a dominant 17-0 rout of Lancaster as they continue to pull away from the field.
North Forney (5-2-1, 16) maintained its hold on second place with a 3-0 victory over Terrell.
The Tigers (4-4-0, 12) are still in fourth place, one point ahead of West Mesquite (3-3-1, 11). The Wranglers were idle on Tuesday, meaning they have an extra game in which to make up important points later in the season.
Poteet and West Mesquite are both on the road on Friday against North Forney and Lancaster, respectively, while Forney hosts Terrell.
