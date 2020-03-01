The Poteet and West Mesquite girls each took big steps toward achieving playoff berths on Friday.
The Pirates (6-2-0, 18) not only moved within one victory of securing their spot, they also moved into second place with a 2-1 victory over North Forney (5-3-1, 16), who fell back into third.
Poteet got goals from Desiree Narvaez and Kathryn Edwards and the defense held the Falcons to just the single score.
The Wranglers (5-3-1, 14) moved into fourth place with a 3-1 win over Lancaster. Juliana Martinez provided all the offense for West Mesquite, recording a hat trick.
Though it was only a matter of time, Forney (9-0-0, 27) officially secured its playoff berth with a 5-0 victory over Terrell (4-5-0, 12).
Alyssa Price scored twice and Bianca Salazar, Kasey Carter and Gabby Garza added goals for the Jackrabbits.
Forney can wrap up the 13-5A title on Tuesday, but it will not be easy on the road against second-place Poteet at Frasier Middle School.
That is not the only huge match of the night.
Terrell hosts West Mesquite with the winner gaining the inside track on the fourth and final playoff berth.
North Forney, meanwhile, looks to solidify its position against Kaufman.
BOYS
West Mesquite maintained its spot atop the standings after withstanding a tough effort from Lancaster for a 3-1 victory on Tuesday.
Edgar Lopez tallied a pair of goals, Josue Murillo had a goal and an assist and Jesse Velasquez added an assist.
The Wranglers (6-0-2, 21) once again find themselves alone in first place after Terrell (4-4-1, 14) picked up a 2-1 win over Forney (5-2-2, 18), knocking the Jackrabbits out of a tie for the top spot.
The Tiger victory also means that four teams are separated by just four points from second to fifth place.
Poteet (5-1-2, 18) suffered a shootout loss against North Forney (4-2-3, 16), but the one point was enough to elevate them into a tie for second place. Jose Granados had the lone goal for the Pirates.
One advantage for both West Mesquite and Poteet is they each have four matches remaining, while Forney, North Forney and Terrell only have three.
The Wranglers will be on the road at Terrell on Tuesday and the Pirates will also travel to Forney. North Forney hosts Kaufman in the other match of the night.
