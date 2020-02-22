When the West Mesquite and Forney boys meet on the pitch, goals are hard to come by.
For the second consecutive meeting, the two teams battled to a scoreless draw through regulation and two overtimes, sending it to a shootout.
The Wranglers prevailed in penalties the first time, but it was the Jackrabbits’ turn on Friday, as they edged out a 4-3 advantage to pick up the extra point.
West Mesquite had its share of chances on offense it was unable to take advantage of, but got a strong effort in goal from Rodolfo Coronel to make sure it was able to pick up at least one point.
Despite the result, the Wranglers (5-0-2, 18 points) maintain their lead over Forney (4-1-2, 15) in the battle for the 13-5A top spot.
Third-place Poteet (4-1-1, 14) was idle on Friday and North Forney (4-2-1, 13) solidified its hold on fourth with a 3-0 victory over Lancaster.
Tuesday is West Mesquite’s turn to have a night off with its bye. Poteet returns to action with a road match at Kaufman and Terrell hosts North Forney in a potentially important game.
Girls
Forney has a firm grip on the 13-5A girls race, as Chloe Chadwick had a pair of goals to help them to a 4-0 victory over West Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits (7-0-0, 21) have a sizeable lead over second-place North Forney (4-2-1, 13), who moved into that spot with a 6-0 rout of Lancaster.
Poteet (4-2-0, 12) was off on Friday and is currently tied with Terrell (4-3-0, 12), who defeated Kaufman.
West Mesquite (3-3-1, 11) slipped back into fifth place, but does have Forney out of the way on the schedule.
The Pirates return to the pitch on Tuesday to host Kaufman at Frasier Middle School, while West Mesquite is off with its bye.
