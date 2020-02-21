The second half of the 11-6A season got going on Friday and there was plenty of shuffling in the middle of the boys standings.
That opened the door for Mesquite to pad its advantage atop the standings and they did just that with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Horn.
The match was scoreless at halftime, but the Skeeters struck twice in the second half. Both goals came courtesy of Elias Martinez, with assists from Kevin Parra and Oscar Moran.
Mesquite made sure that would be enough, as Angel Aguilar posted the shutout in goal with help from Samuel Navarrette and the rest of the Skeeter defense.
Mesquite (5-0-2, 18 points) now has a four-point lead over second-place Longview (4-2-1, 14), who used a hat trick from Alejandro Rojas and a goal from Jesus Galvan in a 5-2 victory over Rockwall.
The Yellowjackets (4-2-1, 13) dropped back into third place.
Tyler Lee (2-2-3, 10) gave its playoff hopes a boost with a wild 4-3 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
The Red Raiders got two goals from Noe Robles and additional scores from Nate Eidam and Greg Zarcone. Junior Avelar had a pair of assists and Zarcone and Neri Ruiz also set up scores.
Gabriel Anguiano, Miguel Vega and Brock Bernard tallied goals for the Hawks, with Zach Seibert providing two assists.
Tyler Lee moves within two points of Rockwall-Heath (4-3-0, 12) for fourth place.
The Hawks have another difficult assignment on Tuesday when they host Mesquite. Horn looks to bounce back with a home match against Rockwall at Berry Middle School. After its bye on Friday, North Mesquite will try to turn around its recent hard luck when it takes on Tyler Lee at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Girls
The three MISD girls teams headed into the second half of the district season knowing there was a lot of work to be done if they hope to have a say in the playoff race.
Horn took a big step forward on Friday with a 3-0 victory over Mesquite.
Samya Mitchell, Ashley Cardoza and Brooklynn Gonzales accounted for the goals and the defense did the rest, led by a shutout effort by keeper Sara Torrez.
The Jaguars (2-5-0, 6) pick up their second win of the season and move into a tie for fifth place with idle North Mesquite (2-4-0, 6).
Horn was hoping to move closer to fourth-place Rockwall, but the Yellowjackets picked up a huge victory of their own with a 2-0 blanking of Longview, with Sydney Gober and Lauren Piper supplying the goals.
Rather than remaining just one potential match ahead of the Stallions and Jaguars, Rockwall (4-3-0, 12) moves to within three points of the second-place Lobos (5-2-0, 15).
Tyler Lee (7-0-0, 21) now has a very comfortable advantage in the district title race after it picked up a 2-1 win over Rockwall-Heath (4-3-0, 12) on Friday.
If Horn is going to make a push, it has a good opportunity on Tuesday when it plays at Rockwall. North Mesquite returns to action with a tough match at Tyler Lee while Mesquite continues its search for its first win at home against Rockwall-Heath.
