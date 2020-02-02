The Mesquite boys are the lone team at 2-0 after the first week of the 11-6A season after Friday’s 2-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
Kevin Parra and David Perez provided the goals with assists from Danny Castaneda and Samuel Navarrete.
The Skeeters currently sit alone atop the standings with six points.
North Mesquite had a bye on the opening day and walked off the field with two points after earning a shootout win over Tyler Lee.
The Stallions and Red Raiders were scoreless through regulation and overtime, with a big reason being the play of North Mesquite keeper Lorenzo Dominguez and the rest of the defense.
Horn fell to 0-2 after a tough 2-1 loss to Rockwall. Daniel Lyon and Michael Alvarado scored for the Yellowjackets, who evened their record at 1-1.
The three Mesquite ISD girls teams were not as fortunate, as they each came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
Rockwall got a pair of goals from Ashley Brennon and additional scores from Sydney Gober and Lauren Piper in a 5-1 victory over Horn. Mesquite dropped a 2-0 decision to Rockwall-Heath and North Mesquite fell to Tyler Lee by the same score.
