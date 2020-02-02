NORTH MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER HERIBERTO CAMPUZANO
Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The Mesquite boys are the lone team at 2-0 after the first week of the 11-6A season after Friday’s 2-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath.

Kevin Parra and David Perez provided the goals with assists from Danny Castaneda and Samuel Navarrete.

The Skeeters currently sit alone atop the standings with six points.

North Mesquite had a bye on the opening day and walked off the field with two points after earning a shootout win over Tyler Lee.

The Stallions and Red Raiders were scoreless through regulation and overtime, with a big reason being the play of North Mesquite keeper Lorenzo Dominguez and the rest of the defense.

Horn fell to 0-2 after a tough 2-1 loss to Rockwall. Daniel Lyon and Michael Alvarado scored for the Yellowjackets, who evened their record at 1-1.

The three Mesquite ISD girls teams were not as fortunate, as they each came up on the short end of the scoreboard.

Rockwall got a pair of goals from Ashley Brennon and additional scores from Sydney Gober and Lauren Piper in a 5-1 victory over Horn. Mesquite dropped a 2-0 decision to Rockwall-Heath and North Mesquite fell to Tyler Lee by the same score.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments