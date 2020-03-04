Mesquite has earned at least two points in every district match with the exception of two occasions.
One of those came last month when Tyler Lee exploded for three goals in overtime to claim a 5-2 win.
There was no such offensive outburst for the Red Raiders on Tuesday, as the Skeeters put the clamps on them for a 1-0 victory.
Oscar Moran scored in the fifth minute off an assist from Bryan Torres and that would prove to be all the scoring for the night.
The Mesquite defense made sure the lone goal would stand up, as defenders Danny Castaneda, Ramiro Padron, Elias Martinez and Sam Navarrete limited the Red Raider chances and Angel Aguilar turned aside every shot he faced to record his eighth shutout of the season and fourth in district play.
The Skeeters (6-0-4, 24 points) have not only secured a playoff berth with the win, they assured themselves of one of the top two seeds.
Longview (6-2-1, 20) is the only team left with a chance to catch Mesquite for the 11-6A title. The Lobos kept those hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Rockwall-Heath, getting a pair of goals from Jesus Galvan.
The Hawks (5-4-1, 17), who got a goal from Corey Kossowski, are now just one point ahead of Rockwall (5-4-1, 16). The Yellowjackets posted a 4-2 win over North Mesquite, as Daniel Lyon and Mateo Canales Lucero each had a goal and an assist, Alix Keatts scored and Micah Gonzales and Zander Mack added assists.
The victory allowed the Yellowjackets to move three points ahead of Tyler Lee (3-3-3, 13) in the battle for the playoffs.
As fate would have it, those two teams meet on Friday at Rockwall. North Mesquite and Horn are on the road at Longview and Rockwall-Heath, respectively, while Mesquite has a bye.
Girls
Tuesday made it official that Mesquite ISD will not have a representative in the Class 6A girls playoffs.
North Mesquite entered the night still with a chance and could have made things very interesting with a win over Rockwall.
The Stallions (2-6-1, 7) played tough and had their chances, but the Yellowjackets (6-4-0, 18) were able to sew up the final postseason spot with a 2-1 victory.
Sydney Gober and Lauren Piper tallied goals for Rockwall, who not only punched its ticket, but also moved into a tie for third place with Longview (6-3-0, 18).
The Lobos were hoping to move up the standings themselves, but instead it was Rockwall-Heath (7-2-1, 22) who solidified its grasp on second place with a 2-1 victory.
Mackenzie Smith and Whitney Gentry provided the goals, Alexah Fite had an assist and Maddie Mueller turned in a strong effort in goal for the Hawks.
Tyler Lee (8-0-1, 26) remains in first place after its 3-1 victory over Mesquite, who got a goal from Kerstyn Thomas and hung close, but it was not quite enough.
While the playoff spots are settled, seeding is still at stake. Tyler Lee and Longview have a bit of an advantage in that they each have three matches left to accumulate points, while Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall only have two.
The Yellowjackets can make things very interesting on Friday when they play at the Raiders. The Hawks are also on the road to play Horn at Berry Middle School and so too are the Lobos when they travel to face North Mesquite at Frasier Middle School.
