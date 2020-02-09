The 11-6A boys soccer season was not expected to feature an undefeated district champion and that has been confirmed through two weeks.
Mesquite was the last unbeaten standing, but that came to an end on Friday with a 5-2 loss to Tyler Lee.
The Red Raiders (1-1-1, 4 points) picked up their first regulation win, with Noe Robles tallying a hat trick and Junior Avelar providing two goals and an assist. Cash Spalding, Jorge Sanchez and Travis Vordenbaumen each had assists.
The Skeeters (3-1-0, 9) suffered their first loss, despite a pair of goals from Lenny Andrade.
North Mesquite (0-2-1, 2) is still searching for its first district win after getting edged by Rockwall, 2-1. The Yellowjackets (3-1-0, 0) used goals from Alix Keatts and Daniel Lyon and a pair of assists from Eli Owen to move into a tie for first place with Mesquite.
Rockwall-Heath (2-2-0, 6) got goals from Zach Seibert and JC Contreras to lift them to a 2-1 win over Longview (2-1-0, 6).
GIRLS
Friday was a rough night for MISD girls teams, as well, as Mesquite and North Mesquite each came up on the short end.
Tyler Lee (3-0-0, 9 points) remained in a tie for first place after its 5-0 victory over the Skeeters (0-4-0, 0), who are still looking for their first district win.
Longview (3-0-0, 9) kept pace with a solid 3-1 victory over Rockwall-Heath (2-2-0, 6).
The Hawks slipped back into a tie for third place with Rockwall (2-2-0, 6), who posted a 1-0 win over the Stallions (1-2-0, 3).
