The West Mesquite and Poteet boys took different routes to victory on Tuesday, but each picked up valuable points.
The Wranglers were involved in a shootout in their opener against Forney, which they won, but did not have to endure any late-game dramatics against Lancaster as they rolled to a 7-0 rout.
There were plenty of standouts on the offensive end for West Mesquite.
Edgar Lopez tallied a pair of goals and an assist and Junior Saavedra scored once and set up two more. Jose Estrada, Alexis Gonzalez, Pablo Hernandez and Jiro Robledo added goals, with Jesse Velazquez adding an assist.
The Wranglers (1-0-1, 5 points) find themselves tied for third place with Poteet (1-0-1, 5 points), as the Pirates pulled out a shootout win over North Forney. The match was tied at 1-1, but Poteet was able to edge out a 5-4 win in the penalties.
North Forney (2-0-1, 7 points) is tied for first place with Forney (2-0-1, 7 points), who picked up a 1-0 win over Terrell on Tuesday, but they have both played one more match than West Mesquite and Poteet.
GIRLS
The Poteet girls moved to 2-0 and have six points after a nice 2-1 win over North Forney. Desiree Narvaez scored both goals for the Pirates, who move into a tie for second place with the Falcons.
The West Mesquite girls picked up their first district win in emphatic fashion with a 7-0 blanking of Lancaster on Tuesday.
Itzel Reyes tallied a hat trick, with Hannah Luera, Juliana Martinez, Natalie Valadez and Vivianna Ramirez adding goals. That was plenty for keeper Kelly Orellana and the rest of the Wrangler defense as they posted the shutout.
West Mesquite evens its district record at 1-1 while earning its first three points.
Forney (3-0-0, 9 points) has the maximum number of points through three matches after its 6-0 win over Terrell.
Kasey Carter had two goals and two assists, Bianca Salazar scored twice, Chloe Chadwick recorded a goal and set up two others and Sydney Thrasher also found the back of the net.
