The West Mesquite boys rose to the top of the standings on Tuesday and did so at it’s the expense of its rivals, earning a 3-1 victory over Poteet.
The Wranglers (3-0-1, 11 points) leapfrog into sole possession of first place with the victory.
Junior Saavedra, Edgar Lopez and Elliot Mendoza tallied the goals for West Mesquite, with Jesse Velasquez and Jiro Robledo providing assists.
Forney (3-2-1, 10) moved into a tie for second place with North Forney (3-0-1, 10) with a 3-0 blanking of Kaufman.
Poteet (2-1-1, 8) is in fourth place followed by Terrell (2-3-0, 6) in fifth after the Tigers posted a 4-0 win over Lancaster.
On the girls side, the Pirates picked up a 4-2 win over West Mesquite.
Desiree Narvaez, Monica Basaluda, Metzil Munoz and Lily Meija had goals for Poteet (3-1-0, 9), who moved into a tie for second place with North Forney.
The Wranglers (2-2-0, 6) find themselves tied for fourth with Terrell, as the Tigers (2-3-0, 6) picked up a 7-1 win against Lancaster.
Forney (5-0-0, 15) continues to lead the pack as it remained undefeated with a 10-0 rout of Kaufman. Kasey Carter scored four goals, Chloe Chadwick and Makenna Scott each found the net twice and Alyssa Price and Belle Enriquez added scores for the Jackrabbits.
