West Mesquite and Poteet each solidified their positions in the upper tier of the standings on Friday with victories.
The Wranglers (2-0-1, 8 points) posted a solid 3-0 shutout of Terrell.
Junior Saavedra recorded a pair of goals and an assist, Jiro Robledo scored and Jose Estrada had an assist.
The West Mesquite defense, led by keeper Rodolfo Colonel, made sure that it stood up until the end with the shutout effort.
Poteet (2-0-1, 8) is tied for second place with the Wranglers after its 2-0 victory over Forney.
Qasem Obeidat and Jorge Nila provided the goals and the defense did the rest.
North Forney (3-0-1, 10) finds itself in sole possession of first place with its 3-0 victory over Kaufman.
GIRLS
West Mesquite notched a solid win on Friday, as the Wranglers pulled out a 2-1 victory over Terrell.
The Wranglers (2-1-0, 6 points) got a pair of goals from freshman Itzel Reyes, with assists going to Juliana Martinez and Alicia Aguilar.
Poteet (2-1-0, 6) suffered its first district loss with a 4-0 setback to Forney.
The Jackrabbits (4-0-0, 12) are alone in first place as the only undefeated team in 13-5A.
North Forney (3-1-0, 9) is in second place after its solid 4-0 shutout of Kaufman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.