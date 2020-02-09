WEST MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER JARIUS ROBLEDO
West Mesquite and Poteet each solidified their positions in the upper tier of the standings on Friday with victories.

The Wranglers (2-0-1, 8 points) posted a solid 3-0 shutout of Terrell.

Junior Saavedra recorded a pair of goals and an assist, Jiro Robledo scored and Jose Estrada had an assist.

The West Mesquite defense, led by keeper Rodolfo Colonel, made sure that it stood up until the end with the shutout effort.

Poteet (2-0-1, 8) is tied for second place with the Wranglers after its 2-0 victory over Forney.

Qasem Obeidat and Jorge Nila provided the goals and the defense did the rest.

North Forney (3-0-1, 10) finds itself in sole possession of first place with its 3-0 victory over Kaufman.

GIRLS

West Mesquite notched a solid win on Friday, as the Wranglers pulled out a 2-1 victory over Terrell.

The Wranglers (2-1-0, 6 points) got a pair of goals from freshman Itzel Reyes, with assists going to Juliana Martinez and Alicia Aguilar.

Poteet (2-1-0, 6) suffered its first district loss with a 4-0 setback to Forney.

The Jackrabbits (4-0-0, 12) are alone in first place as the only undefeated team in 13-5A.

North Forney (3-1-0, 9) is in second place after its solid 4-0 shutout of Kaufman.

