It was another successful night on the pitch for the West Mesquite and Poteet soccer teams.
The Wrangler boys (4-0-1, 14 points) used a balanced scoring attack and a stingy defense to earn a 7-0 blanking of Kaufman.
Poteet (3-1-1, 11) moved into third place with a 3-0 victory over Lancaster. Garrett Chriss scored off an assist from Liang Aung, Jorge Nila tallied an unassisted goal and also set up Alexis Cuellar for a goal.
Forney (4-1-1, 13) remained alone in second place, using a goal from Angel Ramirez to lift them to a 1-0 victory over rival North Forney (3-1-1, 10).
Girls
Poteet and West Mesquite each picked up lopsided victories on Friday.
The Pirates crushed Lancaster in a 17-1 rout. Desiree Narvaez led the effort with an eye-popping seven goals. Monica Basaluda, Jasmine Porras and Ashley Montoya each scored twice and Katia Yerena, Yunari McKnight, Savannah Singh and Janet Torres added goals for Poteet (4-1-0, 12 points), who moved into sole possession of second place with the victory.
West Mesquite (3-2-0, 9) moved into a tie for third place with a 4-0 win over Kaufman, opening a 3-0 first-half lead and tacking on an insurance goal in the second.
Juliana Martinez scored twice and Juliana Rivera and Natalie Valadez also had goals for the Wranglers. Itzel Reyes had a pair of assists and Danna Feria and Alicia Aguilar also set up scores.
The West Mesquite defense made sure that was enough, as keepers Kelly Orellana and Grizelda Navarrete combined for the shutout.
